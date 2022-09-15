Massachusetts Dems react after DeSantis transports migrants into ritzy Martha’s Vineyard: ‘Evil and inhumane’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lawmakers in Massachusetts were tasked with caring for dozens of migrants Wednesday after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a ritzy island located in Dukes County.

On Wednesday, Democratic lawmakers voiced their criticism online after they were forced to act swiftly to provide them shelter, food, blankets and other necessities to the 50 migrants who now reside in their state.

Rep. Dylan Fernandes, a local lawmaker who represents Martha’s Vineyard as well as Falmouth, Nantucket and Gosnold, said on social media that he was part of the logistical effort to welcome the migrants, which he claimed DeSantis sent “to gain cheap political points.”

“Pulling into Martha’s Vineyard right now. An island that welcomes immigrants and is stronger and more vibrant because of them,” he wrote in a series of tweets.

“Currently immigrants are being dropped off on Martha’s Vineyard by chartered flights from Texas,” he said in another tweet. “Many don’t know where they are. They say they were told they would be given housing and jobs. Islanders were given no notice but are coming together as a community to support them.”

In another tweet, Fernandes described the migrant drop-off as “evil and inhumane” and accused Republicans of using human lives “as political pawns.”

The representative also shared a selfie with some of the migrants, captioning the photo with a heart, and the American and Venezuelan flags.

“Our island jumped into action putting together 50 beds, giving everyone a good meal, providing a play area for the children, making sure people have the healthcare and support they need,” Fernandes tweeted. “We are a community that comes together to support immigrants.”

He added: “These immigrants were not met with chaos, they were met with compassion. We are a community & nation that is stronger because of immigrants. The community coming together with water, food, interpretation help, & resources to support these families represent the best of America.”

Massachusetts state Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents Martha’s Vineyard, Cape Cod and Nantucket, also tweeted about the migrant delivery, calling it a “developing situation.”

The office of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker confirmed with Fox News Digital that it was aware of the situation and that local lawmakers provided short-term shelter to the migrants.

“The Baker-Polito Administration is in touch with local officials regarding the arrival of migrants in Martha’s Vineyard,” said Terry MacCormack, Baker’s press secretary. “At this time, short-term shelter services are being provided by local officials, and the Administration will continue to support those efforts.”

DeSantis has repeatedly accused Democrats of incentivizing migrants to cross over the U.S.-Mexico border, which continues to see record-high crossings.

The Florida governor has since promised to transport illegal immigrants to progressive states, which now includes the New England state in addition to Washington D.C., Delaware and New York.

Fox News Digital previously reported that DeSantis is using $12 million in Florida’s budget approved by the state legislature to relocate the illegal immigrants from his state.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.