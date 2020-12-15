Maryland Gov. Hogan to co-chair centrist No Labels group amid 2024 speculation

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan‘s resume is expanding again.

The popular two-term moderate Republican governor of a deep blue state is joining No Labels as a co-chair ahead of the decade-old centrist group’s upcoming push for its agenda in front of the new Congress.

NEW HOGAN VIDEO SPARKS MORE 2024 WHITE HOUSE SPECULATION

No Labels, which works with Democrats and Republicans to build a “bipartisan governing coalition capable of solving America’s toughest problems,” touted the addition of Hogan, saying in a statement Tuesday that the moderate governor and vocal critic of President Trump was a “renowned leader who embodies (the group’s) pragmatic brand of politics.”

Hogan emphasized in a statement that the “message of putting aside partisan differences for the common good is needed more than ever. Amid this awful pandemic, the people in my state and across our country are desperate for leaders to work across the aisle and focus on solving the urgent problems we face.”

Hogan’s new position comes four months after he finished his tenure as chair of the National Governors Association. It also comes as Hogan has flirted with a potential run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Earlier this month Hogan made his case for the future of the GOP in a video released by An America United, his national advocacy group.

Hogan will join former Democrat turned independent Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut in leading No Labels, with supports the 50-member House Problem Solvers Caucus as well as a bipartisan group of eight centrist lawmakers in the Senate.

HOGAN TO TRUMP: ‘STOP GOLFING AND CONCEDE’ ELECTION

In last month’s elections, Hogan campaigned for some of those GOP lawmakers. Among them were Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Don Bacon of Nebraska.

Hogan is also known as one of the most vocal Republican critics of Trump. Last month he fired back at the president on Twitter, saying, “If you had done your job, America’s governors wouldn’t have been forced to fend for themselves to find tests in the middle of a pandemic, as we successfully did in Maryland.”

“Stop golfing and concede,” Hogan added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Hogan remains a committed Republican, backing Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, the two GOP candidates in Georgia’s upcoming twin Senate runoffs, even though they’re strong Trump supporters.

“I’m still a committed, what I would call common-sense, conservative Republican,” Hogan told the New York Times, which was the first to report the governor’s new role with No Labels.