Maryland first lady secures South Korean coronavirus testing kits: report

Maryland is going to get new coronavirus testing kits from South Korea thanks to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan‘s wife, Yumi Hogan, who worked with the Asian country to close a deal for the kits.

According to the New York Times, Yumi Hogan had spoken with two South Korean labs about buying tests for Maryland, and the first batch arrived on Saturday, with 5,000 testing kits. Yumi Hogan is well-known in South Korea and an immigrant from that country.

“The No. 1 problem facing us is lack of testing,” Hogan said, according to the Times. “We can’t open up our states without ramping up testing.”

State officials said that the assistance from South Korea will help the state make 500,000 tests, the Times reported.

Hogan, who is the chairman of the National Governors Association, has been one of the highest-profile state executives as the U.S. has worked to combat the coronavirus crisis, managing to avoid any trading of barbs with President Trump while also pushing the federal government to step up its response to the pandemic — which other governors have panned as too slow.

A representative for Hogan told Fox News that the governor would make remarks about the South Korean coronavirus tests in a 2 p.m. press conference Monday.

Maryland, as of Monday morning, had 12,847 reported coronavirus cases and 461 reported deaths.