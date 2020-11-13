Martha McSally concedes to Mark Kelly in Arizona Senate race

Arizona Republican incumbent Sen. Martha McSally has conceded in the Senate race against Democratic challenger Mark Kelly.

In a statement released Friday, McSally wrote that she had called Kelly to congratulate him on his win and offered support during the transition of the Senate seat.

She also thanked Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for appointing her to the Senate despite losing the battle for the other Arizona Senate seat to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema during the 2018 midterm elections.

“I will always be inspired by the strength, resilience, innovation, and compassion that I witnessed from Arizonans as I traveled throughout our great state. I will never forget what I learned from all of you,” she said.

“While falling short, I am deeply humbled to have received the second most votes ever cast by Arizonans for a statewide race. I am thankful for the more than 1.6 million Arizonans who voted for me and everyone who dedicated their time, resources, and prayers to our campaign,” wrote McSally.

“After fighting for our country for more than three decades—the last nine in the political arena—I trust God will lead me to my next mission to make a difference after I get a little rest,” McSally concluded. “Thank you, Arizona! It’s been an honor to serve you, and I know our future is bright and blessed.”

McSally is the first woman in U.S. history to fly a fighter jet in combat as well as the first to command a fighter squadron.

She began her career in politics in 2012, winning the race for the Grand Canyon State’s second district. She won again in 2014 in an extremely tight contest and defeated Democratic opponent Matt Heinz in 2016.

With 99% of votes counted, Kelly, a former NASA astronaut, defeated McSally by almost 80,000 votes, or 51.18% to 48.82%.

The special election garnered national attention as Democrats orchestrated an effort to flip the Senate, quickly becoming one of the most expensive races for the upper chamber in modern history.

Arizona was one of a couple of states that saw increased support for Democrats this year after voting in favor of President Trump four years ago.

The Fox News Decision desk called Arizona on election night in favor of now-President-elect Joe Biden.