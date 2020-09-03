Mark Steyn says Pelosi salon trip proves 'our rulers are not bound by the rules they impose on us'

Nancy Pelosi‘s visit to a San Francisco hair salon in defiance of coronavirus-induced lockdown orders takes the hypocrisy of politicians to a new level and shows the problem with such orders, author and columnist Mark Steyn told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday.

Reacting to host Tucker Carlson’s earlier interview with salon owner Erica Kious, Steyn noted that Kious “hasn’t been allowed to do her job, because the last time I was here, we were in the two weeks to flatten the curve and the two weeks to flatten the curve is now about to enter in its third quarter,” he said.

“So we’ve adopted some kind of new decimal calendar where you are stuck in the curve-flattening Groundhog Fortnight through the end of the year,” Steyn continued, “and this willingness of the citizenry to accept this is actually astonishing to me. It can’t actually go on. There is nothing that is more demoralizing than seeing just ordinary activities made illegal and the citizenry accepting it.”

The larger problem, Steyn posted, is that “our rulers are not bound by the rules they impose on us.” He cited recent blackface scandals involving Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Both men shrugged off calls to resign and Trudeau was returned to power in a federal election last year.

“But this is actually worse now,” Steyn said, “because they are not being bound by the rules they impose on us which are things like getting a haircut, opening the door if you are a business, leaving the house.

“So they have taken this whole thing of not living by the rules they impose upon us to a whole new level.”