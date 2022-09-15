Mark Meadows complying with DOJ subpoena, turning over documents previously shared with House Jan. 6 committee

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is complying with a Justice Department subpoena, Fox News has learned, by providing documents he previously shared with the House January 6 committee.

A source close to Meadows told Fox News Thursday that he “provided pursuant to a DOJ subpoena the same documents that had already been provided previously to the 1/6 House committee pursuant to its subpoena.”

“Documents subject to Executive Privilege claims were withheld in both instances,” the source told Fox News. “No testimony or any other materials were sought by the DOJ.”

The Department of Justice has issued over 30 subpoenas to aides of former President Donald Trump, a source familiar with the federal investigation confirmed to Fox News this week.

DOJ ISSUES MORE THAN 30 SUBPOENAS TO TRUMP ASSOCIATES: SOURCE

Meadows, in November 2021, began providing records to the Jan. 6 committee.

Earlier this year, former White House official Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Meadows was warned about concerns of the possibility of violence ahead of the Capitol riot.

TRUMP LAWYERS OPPOSE DOJ REQUEST TO CONTINUE TO USE CLASSIFIED DOCS SEIZED BY FBI DURING INVESTIGATION

Hutchinson, though, testified that she did not know what information was brought to Meadows or how it was used.

Meadows has not testified before the committee, but has remained compliant with committee requests by turning over relevant documents to the panel.