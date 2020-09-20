Mark Levin rips Democrats in Supreme Court clash: ‘They hate the Constitution’

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has stirred up partisan controversy over who to filling her vacancy, but Fox News host Mark Levin told “Fox & Friends Weekend” that the Democrats aren’t respecting the Constitution by holding up the process.

“It’s a very strange thing, this Democrat Party,” he said. “First of all, they hate the Constitution because they’ve spent the last several months pulling out statues of the founders and saying that the Constitution was adopted by slaveholders. Then they wave it around to justify the destruction of the Constitution.”

Levin explained that Ginsburg’s seat does not belong to her, nor does it belong to anybody. But the Constitution states that the president has the power to choose a nominee.

“What the Democrats want to do is sabotage this entire process,” he said.

In history, Levin pointed out that a total of 22 sitting presidents have been faced with filling a Supreme Court seat and every single one made the decision to “set up” a nominee, regardless of Senate votes.

Levin said when Senators like Susan Collins and Mitt Romney argue that this system is political and “unfair,” they are “failing to uphold their oath to the Constitution of the United States.”

“We don’t take an oath to the Democrat Party,” he said. “We don’t take an oath to Chuck Schumer. We didn’t take an oath to Ruth Bader Ginsburg. God bless her. One of the most left-wing, political activist justices in American history, which is why the left is freaking out.”

“This mob, one way or another, will be crushed,” he added. “If they’re not crushed at the voting booth, they will be crushed otherwise because what they have in sight is not even Donald Trump. It’s our Constitution.”