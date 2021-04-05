Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter gets suspended in ‘error’ for second time in weeks: report

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account was briefly suspended on Sunday due to a technical glitch, a report said.

Mediaite reported that a spokesperson from the company explained that an automated system “took enforcement action on the account referenced in error. This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated.”

Fox News reported last month that the Georgia Republican was briefly locked out of her account due to an error. Her campaign at the time called the issue “another attempt by the Silicon Valley Cartel to silence voices that speak out against their far-left woke orthodoxy.”

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., introduced the resolution last month to expel Greene from Congress over her past controversial social media postings that already prompted her removal from committees.

The Mediaite report said that she was locked out of her account for 12 hours on Easter Sunday. Greene reportedly took to Gab, the social media platform, to suggest that her faith could have played a role in the suspension.

“After tweeting, ‘He is risen! Happy Easter!’ I was suspended this morning for 12 hours!,” she wrote. “Was it my Christian faith?”

Twitter did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

She also mentioned that the suspension could have been over her criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top disease expert in the U.S. who has been sparring with Republicans in recent weeks.

