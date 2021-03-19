Marjorie Taylor Greene says Twitter locked her out of her account

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Friday that Twitter banned her from her personal account overnight, just as some House Democrats are trying to expel her from Congress.

Greene’s campaign said Twitter notified her around 1 a.m. that her account with more than 380,000 followers was suspended for an unspecified violation of the platform’s rules. Her account is scheduled to be restored at 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

“This is yet another attempt by the Silicon Valley Cartel to silence voices that speak out against their far-left woke orthodoxy,” Greene’s campaign said in a statement to supporters on Friday.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE TO FACE EXPULSION RESOLUTION FROM DEM CONGRESSMAN

“It appears that Twitter is assisting Democrats in their attempt to overturn the 2020 election of Congresswoman Greene and silence not only her voice, but the voice of the Georgians who sent her to Congress.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Greene’s campaign said it’s no coincidence that she was locked out on the same day Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., introduced a resolution to expel Greene from Congress.

“This move eliminated any possibility for Congresswoman Greene to defend her reputation, her seat, and most importantly the votes of 230,000 Georgians in the 14th District on the Twitter platform,” Greene’s campaign wrote.

Greene has already been removed from her committees over her past social media postings in support of conspiracy theories and more. Gomez introduced a resolution Friday to expel her from Congress arguing that her support for “political violence” against Democrats makes her a direct threat to fellow members of Congress.

HOUSE OUSTS REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE FROM COMMITTEES IN UNPRECEDENTED VOTE

“I believe some of my Republican colleagues – and one in particular – wish harm upon this legislative body,” Gomez said in a floor speech Friday. “I’m not saying this for shock value. It’s the conclusion I drew after a member of Congress advocated violence against our peers, the Speaker, and our government.”

Gomez blasted Greene’s past backing of conspiracy theories surrounding the Sept. 11 attacks and mass school shootings but said he had to draw the line on threats of political violence.

Greene has come under scrutiny for past social media activity in which she “liked” posts calling for violence against prominent Democrats, including one post that said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Gomez mentioned the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as evidence that threats need to be taken seriously.

“I take no joy in introducing this resolution, but any member who incites political violence and threatens our lives must be expelled,” Gomez said Friday. “And I’ll do everything in my power to protect our democracy and keep all my colleagues safe.”

Gomez authored a “privileged” resolution, which means it could come up for a vote at any time. But he’d need GOP support to remove Greene since a two-thirds supermajority is required to expel a member of Congress.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SAYS SHE’S ‘FINE’ BEING OUSTED FROM COMMITTEES: ‘IT’D BE A WASTE OF MY TIME’

House Democrats already led an effort to strip Greene of her two committee assignments in February for her past social media postings and conspiracy theories before she entered Congress.

Greene defended herself at the time where she said she regretted her past statements on QAnon conspiracy theories and made clear she thought that the 9/11 terrorist attacks and school shootings were not a hoax.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“These were words of the past, and these things do not represent me,” Greene said in February. “They do not represent my district, and they do not represent my values.”