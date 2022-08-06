Marjorie Taylor Greene open to White House run ‘down the road’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is open to running on a national ticket, either as vice president or as president, at some point in the future.

“Those are things I’m definitely interested in, as long as I think they’re achievable, and I can be effective in those roles,” Greene said during an interview with Fox News Digital Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas. “But we’ll see what happens down the road.”

The first-term Georgia lawmaker has raised more than $10 million for her reelection campaign since the start of last year. Greene is not just sitting on that money, however.

Instead, the congresswoman is using it to endorse candidates in line with her and Trump’s populist style of politics. In recent months, Greene has backed Ohio’s JD Vance and Arizonan Blake Masters in their races for the Senate.

“I’d love to see the Republican Party being the party that truly represents the American people,” she said. “I think the inner circle inside the GOP is struggling to find that identity, but I hope to play a big role in helping them really realize what their voters want.”

A small business owner and mother of three, Greene said she was compelled to seek elective office because Republicans on Capitol Hill were ignoring the conservative base.

“I’m a regular person, I had no intention of ever becoming a member of Congress, but I can tell you for sure the American people want to see elected leaders in the Republican Party actually doing the job that they campaigned on and say they would do,” she said. “I was one of those Americans that felt let down when Republicans didn’t get things done like repealing ObamaCare [and] defunding Planned Parenthood.”

Trump has recognized Greene as a top ally.

The Georgia lawmaker vociferously defended Trump during his second impeachment trial last year after the storming of the U.S. Capitol.