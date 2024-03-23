Marjorie Taylor Greene moves to disbar Fani Willis: ‘Unfit to serve’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a complaint for the disbarment of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over her “illicit affair” with a top prosecutor in her Georgia election interference case against former President Trump.

“Today, I’m filing a complaint to disbar Fulton County DA Fani Willis for her corrupt actions,” Rep. Greene, R-GA, wrote in an X post on Wednesday.

Greene’s post came after Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee on Wednesday issued a certificate of immediate review, allowing Trump and eight co-defendants to seek an appeal of the order.

“Fani should’ve been removed from her political persecution of President Trump after it was revealed she went on lavish vacations with her lover Nathan Wade,” Greene wrote. “The lover she paid HUNDREDS of THOUSANDS of dollars!”

“Unfit to serve!” she added.

FANI WILLIS’ ‘SORDID SCANDAL’ COULD MAKE FINDING A JURY IN THE TRUMP CASE ‘MUCH HARDER’: EXPERTS

McAfee ruled that lawyers for Trump and several co-defendants charged in the election interference case “failed to meet their burden of proving” an “actual conflict of interest in this case” after alleging Willis benefited from hiring special prosecutor Nathan Wade

Willis was accused of having an “improper” affair with Nathan Wade, the special counsel whom she hired to help prosecute the case.

Trump and several co-defendants said Willis was romantically linked with Wade prior to his hiring and alleged that she was financially benefiting from the position he held in her office.

Both Willis and Wade denied the allegations.

Wade offered his resignation in a letter to Willis on March 15, saying he was doing so “in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public and to move this case forward as quickly as possible.”

“I will always remember — and will remind everyone — that you were brave enough to step forward and take on the investigation and prosecution of the allegations that the defendants in this case engaged in a conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election,” Willis wrote in a letter accepting his resignation.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE FILES MOTION TO OUST SPEAKER JOHNSON

“You are an outstanding advocate,” she added.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump said Wade resigned in “disgrace.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Nathan was the ‘Special,’ in more ways than one, Prosecutor ‘engaged’ by Fani (pronounced Fauni!) Willis, to persecute TRUMP for Crooked Joe Biden and his Department of Injustice, for purposes of Election Interference and living the life of the Rich & Famous,” he wrote. “This is the equivalent of Deranged Jack Smith getting ‘canned,’ BIG STUFF, something which should happen in the not too distant future!!!”

Fox News has reached out to Rep. Greene for comment.

Fox News’ Brianna Herlihy and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.