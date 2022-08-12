FOX Politics 

Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, she announced Friday.

“Read my articles of impeachment against Merrick Garland,” Greene tweeted.

FILE – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington on March 1, 2022.
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool, File)

The announcement comes after the FBI raided former President Trump’s Florida Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday. Following the raid, Garland said that he personally signed off on the raid.