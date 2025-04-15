Marjorie Taylor Greene brings town hall to Harris-won Georgia county, shrugs off possible ‘outbursts’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is facing her constituents in a critical swing county for an in-person town hall on Tuesday, despite House GOP leaders’ warnings earlier this year to step back from such events amid progressive groups’ coordinated efforts to derail them.

Greene said she organized her event months before House Republican leaders’ guidance but that it did not dissuade her from hosting them.

“This has been on my calendar for a long time. And yes, we have seen Republican town halls targeted by Democrat protesters, and it’s well-organized by the Democrat Party,” Greene told Fox News Digital in a brief interview.

“We even had leadership recommend to do tele-town halls. And for me that that is absolutely unacceptable. There’s no way I’m going to sit on a telephone and talk to the people in my district… I’ve done town halls ever since I was elected, starting back in 2021. So I love to do them.”

Known as a conservative bomb-thrower and close ally of President Donald Trump, Greene is hosting her event in Cobb County – an area encompassing the Atlanta suburbs that former Vice President Kamala Harris won by roughly 15% last November.

It’s a more moderate spot in Greene’s otherwise deep red district – but the congresswoman said its politics did not factor into her decision.

“The reason why we picked that part of the district is it’s the newest part of the district for me, because of redistricting. And so this is a new part of Cobb County that I’ve gained in my district, and I think they’re great, and I want to go down there and speak with them,” Greene said. “They just voted for me for the first time in November. I like to pay attention to my district. And so I want to do my first town hall there.”

“It has nothing to do with population or anything. Actually, I can tell you right now, I can get in much deeper red parts of my district and draw much bigger crowds. So this was about paying attention to the newest part of my district,” Greene added.

She’s one of few Republican lawmakers holding an in-person town hall during Congress’ two-week Easter break away from Washington. It comes after progressive groups like Indivisible and MoveOn staged a series of coordinated protests at GOP lawmakers’ town halls and other events.

Even town halls held by Greene’s fellow Georgia delegation members have been derailed by activists – who in some cases have traveled from other districts – jeering and booing GOP policies.

But Greene’s town hall will see additional security measures aimed at ensuring disruptions are at a minimum. The address is only provided to registered attendees, who must be living in Greene’s district to gain entry.

“I’m not sure how other members do it, but we only allow people that actually live in the district to come to the town hall. This isn’t a place for political grandstanding, protesting and outbursts,” Greene said. “We take their sign-up information. They have to show their ID when they come in the door and match up the sign-up list. And then we told them well ahead of time, if they want to stand up and interrupt and scream and yell, and have big outbursts, and use this as a protest, they’re going to get thrown out.”

She added that she welcomed all of her constituents, Republicans and Democrats.

“We expect them to behave well. And we expect them to be, you know, respectful. And we’re going to have a great town hall, and I cannot wait for it,” Greene said.

The majority of coordinated protests have centered on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and Elon Musk – one of Indivisible’s specific protest campaigns was labeled “Musk or Us,” and one of its most recent off-shoots targeted a town hall held by Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., in his red Midwestern district.

Greene, who chairs the House Oversight Committee’s subcommittee on DOGE, said she anticipated the topic would come up, albeit under calmer circumstances.

“DOGE, I think, is going to be a big topic. And being the chairwoman of the DOJ’s subcommittee on Oversight, I cannot wait to inform my constituents about what’s happening there, as well as reconciliation, which is what Congress will be working on over the next few weeks and even further until we get that done,” she said.

Another topic Greene anticipated was Trump’s tariffs, and “how that’s helping America.”

“And I think there’ll be questions about immigration enforcement deportations. And I can’t wait to talk about that, because I think President Trump and his entire administration is literally saving our country by deporting murderers and rapists and cartels,” Greene said.

“When I come back home to my district, I grocery shop by myself, I go to Home Depot, I go to restaurants. I literally live in my community. So I really know people here. I know what they care about. So I feel very confident to be able to answer their questions.”