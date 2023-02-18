Marianne Williamson teases ‘important announcement,’ explores White House run to defend ‘tenets of liberty’

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is touting an “important announcement” set for next month as speculation over a potential White House bid from the spiritual guru intensifies.

“As America gears up for the 2024 presidential election, I’m preparing an important announcement on March 4th in Washington DC,” Williamson said in a Saturday statement.

Williamson listed several factors that she said moved her “to explore the possibility of running for the Democratic nomination for president in 2024,” including a “commitment to the tenets of liberty espoused in the Declaration of Independence and the Gettysburg Address.”

“I look forward to discussing with the country my thoughts about where we have been as a nation, where we are now and where we need to go from here,” Williamson added.

Should she enter the race, Williamson would be the first declared Democratic candidate to do so, since President Biden has said he intends to run, but has not officially announced a 2024 campaign.

“Apparently Biden’s going to run on a message that the economy is getting stronger. I think that speaks to the disconnect between the analysis of party elites versus the struggle of everyday Americans,” Williamson told Politico this week about what was factoring into her decision-making process.

“We’re being asked to limit our political imaginations — to just accept the low unemployment and low inflation rate, that that is sort of the best that we can get,” she added. “But that is a hollow victory. The majority of Americans are still struggling to survive.”

Williamson ran for the White House in the 2020 Democratic primaries before ultimately dropping out in January ahead of the Iowa Caucuses and endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

She faced accusations of being an anti-vaxxer during her last run, but has sharply denied she is anti-science. She brought up the accusations when asked by Politico what the media got wrong about her as a candidate the last cycle.

“I’m certainly not anti-science. I’m not anti-vax. I’m not the crystal lady. I didn’t tell people they got sick because they didn’t pray enough. Basically, I’m not stupid,” she told Politico.

Williamson said she would run as a Democrat rather than as an independent if she enters the race. Another Democrat rumored to be mulling his own Biden challenge is environmental lawyer and anti-COVID vaccine crusader Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the son of the late Democratic New York Sen. Robert Kennedy.

Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reaffirmed that Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.

Asked by host Jonathan Capehart on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” whether an official announcement will be made soon on a Biden-Harris 2024 ticket, Jean-Pierre replied that she can’t talk about politics because she’s limited by the HATCH Act, but added: “what I can say is repeat what the president has said many times is that he intends to run. And I leave it there.”

Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie contributed to this article.