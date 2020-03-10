March 10 Dem primaries in photos

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/primaries-e-2020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

Bloomington Election Commission Judge Kim Osterbrock, right, squeezing hand sanitizer for voter Angela Kuppersmith and her son, Wyatt, 3, after they cast her early vote, at the Government Center in Bloomington.

David Proeber/The Pantagraph via AP

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/primaries-e-2020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1