Marc Short, chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, tests positive for coronavirus

Marc Short, chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the vice president’s office confirmed Saturday night.

“Today, Marc Short, Chief of Staff to the Vice President, tested positive for COVID-19, began quarantine and assisting in the contact tracing process,” Devin O’Malley, press secretary for Pence, said in a statement.

Earlier Saturday, Bloomberg News reported that Martin Obst, a political adviser to the vice president, had also tested positive.

O’Malley said neither Pence nor second lady Karen Pence were affected by the aides’ diagnoses.

“Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health,” O’Malley’s statement said.

“While Vice President Pence is considered a close contact with Mr. Short, in consultation with the White House Medical Unit, the Vice President will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel.”

Pence’s office confirmed the news about Short just as the vice president was returning to Washington from a day of campaigning in Florida, The New York Times reported.

The vice president’s activities concluded with a speech in Tallahassee, according to Bloomberg.

Pence knew about Short’s diagnosis before he left Florida, sources told Bloomberg. The aide was not seen aboard Pence’s plane, pool reporter Megan Pratz told the news outlet.