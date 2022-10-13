Mar-a-Lago probe: Supreme Court denies Trump appeal for special master to review classified records

The Supreme Court has denied former President Trump’s motion to allow Special Master Raymond Dearie access to review the approximately 100 classified documents seized by the FBI in its raid of Mar-a-Lago.

In a brief order, the Supreme Court states: “The application to vacate the stay entered by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on September 21, 2022, presented to Justice Thomas and by him referred to the Court is denied.”

Trump’s attorneys last week elevated the former president’s legal battle to the Supreme Court, requesting that Justice Clarence Thomas, who has jurisdiction over the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, vacate the stay by a lower court that allowed the DOJ to review classified records taken in August from Mar-a-Lago instead of court-appointed Special Master Raymond Dearie.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon issued an injunction against the DOJ’s use of the 100 documents purportedly marked as classified to be used for investigative purposes.

The 11th Circuit overturned Cannon’s order and prevented Dearie from reviewing those materials. The panel had limited Dearie’s review to only the non-classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.

The Supreme Court’s order comes after the Justice Department this week asked that the high court deny Trump’s request to block the DOJ from continuing its review of classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in August.

