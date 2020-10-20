Many Trump supporters feel need to hide their support for president: poll

A new poll in the battleground state of New Hampshire indicates that voters who back President Trump are far less likely to express their support publicly than those who back Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

More than 60% of Trump supporters questioned in a University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll say they won’t put a Trump yard sign outside their home or a bumper sticker on their car because of fears of vandalism. That number drops by approximately half for Biden supporters wary of placing yard signs on their lawns or bumper stickers on their vehicles.

NEW HAMPSHIRE TRUMP SUPPORTERS RECEIVE THREATENING LETTERS OVER YARD SIGNS

The poll also indicated that more than 40% of Trump supporters in New Hampshire don’t talk to their family, friends or coworkers about their backing of the president. That number again drops by roughly half for Biden supporters asked the same question on sharing with family, friends, and co-workers their support of the former vice president in the White House race.

The survey also shows that 56% of Biden supporters said that most of the people they know also back the former vice president. Among Trump supporters, 70% said that most of the people they know also back the president.

“This polarization of supporters is indicative of the increasing polarization of the American electorate,” the survey noted.

The University of New Hampshire Granite State Poll was conducted Oct. 9-12, with 899 likely voters questioned online. The survey’s sampling error is plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.