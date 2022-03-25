Manchin backs Biden Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Joe Manchin Friday said that he will support Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court, as the nominee inches closer to confirmation.



“After meeting with her, considering her record, and closely monitoring her testimony and questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, I have determined I intend to vote for her nomination to serve on the Supreme Court,” Manchin, D-W.Va., said in a Friday statement.

“Her wide array of experiences in varying sectors of our judicial system have provided Judge Jackson a unique perspective that will serve her well on our nation’s highest court,” Manchin also said. “During our meeting, she was warm and gracious. On top of her impressive resume, she has the temperament to make an exceptional jurist.”

Democrats were expected to remain united behind Jackson, who President Biden chose to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer in February. But Manchin was key to blocking multiple Biden nominees to key posts since last year and therefore was not considered as much of a given to support Jackson as other rank-and-file Democrat senators. Manchin most recently blocked the confirmation of former Federal Reserve vice chair for supervision nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin.

Other Senate Democrats who either have a moderate streak or are up for reelection this year have yet to officially back Jackson. They include Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Jon Tester, D-Mont., but there’s been no real indication GOP attacks on the nominee are having any effect on those Democrats.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.