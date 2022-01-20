NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Joe Manchin Wednesday took on members of his own party to argue for the preservation of the chamber’s 60-vote filibuster, accusing his fellow Democrats of taking the “easy way out” rather than trying to come to a compromise

“Allowing one party to exert complete control in the Senate with only a simple majority will only pour fuel on the fire of political whiplash and dysfunction that is tearing this nation apart,” Manchin, D-W.Va., said. “Contrary to what some have said, protecting the role of the minority – Democrat or Republican – has protected us from the volatile political swings that we have endured over the last 233 years.”

Manchin made his speech shortly before the Senate was set to vote on an elections bill that he and all other Senate Democrats support. But Republicans are united against the bill and will filibuster it.

In response, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is expected to use the “nuclear option” to try to change the filibuster with a party-line vote. Democratic activists have been pressuring Schumer to make such a move for months. But it’s doomed to fail in the 50-50 chamber since Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., oppose it.

SENATE GOP CAMPAIGN ARM SENDS SCHUMER GIFT BASKET FOR FORCING VULNERABLE MEMBERS TO TAKE FILIBUSTER STAND

“We’ve changed the rules,” in the past, Manchin said. “But we changed them with the rules. We didn’t break the rules to change the rules. But all of a sudden now we just can’t do it anymore. Just got to blow it up.”

Manchin said he “cannot be a party to that” and argued that the Senate should do the hard work of trying to come to a compromise.

“We don’t have to change the rules to make our case to the American people about voting rights,” Manchin also said. “We could have kept voting rights legislation as a pending business for the Senate today. Next week, a month from now, this is important. Let’s work it out. Let’s see. Stay here and go at it.”

SCHUMER TELLS DEMOCRATS RELUCTANT TO NUKE FILIBUSTER: ‘WE ARE ALL GOING TO GO ON THE RECORD’

He added: “Eliminating the filibuster would be the easy way out.”

Schumer, however, argues that it’s not fair GOP-controlled states can pass election laws with simple-majority votes but the Senate must come to a bipartisan compromise that satisfies 60% of the chamber.

And he appears to be getting irritated with Manchin and Sinema. Schumer dodged a question about whether he would support a primary challenge to Manchin or Sinema on Tuesday. And he warned senators that they will be forced to cast a filibuster vote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“As we debate these measures, the Senate will confront the critical question: Shall the members of this chamber do what is necessary to pass these bills and bring them closer to the president’s desk?” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “Today we have just taken the first steps that will put everyone, everyone on the record.”

Fox News’ Kendra Olson, Kelly Phares, and Jason Donner contributed to this report.