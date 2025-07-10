Mamdani’s far-left allies aim to primary Hakeem Jeffries and other NYC House Democrats

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zohran Mamdani’s democratic socialist allies may be eyeing primary challenges next year against some congressional Democrats in New York City, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

But a senior political advisor to Jeffries is promising that anyone who tries to oust the top Democrat in the House in next year’s primaries will face a “forceful and unrelenting” response.

Mamdani, the 33-year-old Ugandan-born democratic socialist assemblyman from Queens, sent political shock waves across the country with a convincing victory two weeks ago over former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and nine other candidates in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary. And Mamdani took a big step toward becoming New York City’s first Muslim mayor.

In the wake of Mamdani’s primary victory last month, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) highlighted that “this movement is bigger than one person, election, city, or organization.”

“We encourage all people inspired by the Zohran campaign to join their local DSA or YDSA chapter and get involved so we can continue to fight alongside Zohran and DSA elected officials across the country to create the future we all deserve,” they added in a statement.

Fast-forward to today, and DSA leaders are apparently mulling running primary challengers against Jeffries as well as other House Democrats whose districts are in New York City, including Reps. Ritchie Torres, Jerry Nadler, Dan Goldman and Yvette Clarke.

Jeffries, who two years ago succeeded longtime House Democratic leader and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been criticized by some of New York City’s far-left leaders as a moderate and establishment Democrat.

“His leadership has left a vacuum that organizations like DSA are filling. I think that is more important right now,” New York City’s Democratic Socialists of America chapter co-chair Gustavo Gordillo told CNN.

Democratic socialist state Sen. Jabari Brisport, whose district includes some of the same areas of Brooklyn as Jeffries House district, argued in a statement to Fox News that the longtime congressman is “rapidly growing out of touch with an insurgent and growing progressive base within his own district that he should pay more attention to.”

Democratic strategist Andre Richardson, a top Jeffries political advisor, pointed to the sweeping and controversial moves by President Donald Trump during the opening months of his second tour of duty in the White House, and said, “Leader Hakeem Jeffries is focused on taking back the House from the MAGA extremists who just ripped health care away from millions of Americans.”

Richardson also warned in a statement to CNN that if those on the left mount a primary challenge against Jeffries, “our response will be forceful and unrelenting. We will teach them and all of their incumbents a painful lesson on June 23, 2026.”

Jeffries, when asked about a potential primary challenge in an interview Wednesday with CNN, responded that he had “no idea what these people are talking about.”

And Jeffries said he’s focusing “on pushing back against the extremism that has been unleashed on the American people.”

Jeffries, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and some other top Democratic elected officials in New York have praised Mamdani’s campaign. And while they’ve defended him from Trump’s attacks, they have refrained, as of now, from endorsing the Democratic mayoral nominee.

Mamdani surged to a primary victory thanks to an energetic campaign that put a major focus on affordability and New York City’s high cost of living.

He made smart use of social media platforms, including TikTok, as he engaged low-propensity voters. He proposed eliminating fares to ride New York City’s vast bus system, making CUNY (City University of New York) “tuition-free,” freezing rents on municipal housing, offering “free childcare” for children up to age 5, and setting up government-run grocery stores.

Thanks in part to the efforts of a massive grassroots army of volunteers, Mamdani rode a wave of support from younger and progressive voters to catapult into first place over Cuomo , who had been the primary frontrunner.

“I think it’s clear that voters are prioritizing action over inaction, and not just incremental change but broad sweeping change,” veteran Democratic strategist Joe Caiazzo told Fox News Digital, when asked about what Mamdani’s victory means for the party.

And Caiazzo, a veteran of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns, said one reason for Mamdani’s victory was that he tirelessly met “voters where they are.”