Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, the daughter of a Cuban immigrant, reacted Monday to the massive protests in Cuba calling for the end of socialism on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: What people need to understand is that people in Cuba right now, they are starving, they don’t have food, and they have very difficult conditions…

If you noticed yesterday they were marching with the American flag and I think that’s a reminder to Americans here how lucky and fortunate we are to be in this country–where we do have freedom, where we are a democracy, we elect our representatives, and we have liberties that people dream about in other countries. And that should be a reminder–particularly to those Americans here who lack appreciation–some of the athletes that turn their backs to the American flag. Look how much we’re loved and want to be emulated with freedom in other parts of the world.

