Majority of Americans oppose taxpayer-funded abortions: poll

Majorities of Americans oppose government support for abortions both domestically and overseas, according to a new poll.

Marist and the Knights of Columbus released data on Wednesday showing that 58% of Americans oppose or strongly oppose using taxpayer dollars to support abortion. That included a majority of Independents (65%) and 31% of Democrats.

The poll came just as Democrats are pressuring the Biden administration to fulfill the president’s campaign pledge to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which blocks most federal tax money from paying for abortions. Meanwhile, the administration has also committed to repealing the Mexico City Policy, which blocks funding for overseas organizations that perform abortions or provide information on the procedure.

Marist’s poll indicated some kind of opposition to overseas funding of abortion, asking more broadly: “Do you strongly support, support, oppose, or strongly oppose using tax dollars to support abortion in other countries?”

A majority of Americans (77%) opposed or strongly opposed that proposition, including 64% who identified as “pro-choice.”

Wednesday’s data came just days before the March for Life, which is taking the unprecedented step this year of hosting a virtual gathering. This year’s march, with the theme Together Strong: Life Unites, comes amid a raging debate over the procedure, which has been the subject of a long list of judicial and legislative battles across the country.

Polling has shown over time, that voters tend to support some, but not all, restrictions on abortion. In May, for example, Gallup found that 50 percent of voters thought abortion should be legal only under certain circumstances, as opposed to any circumstances (29 percent) or none (20 percent). That reflected Gallup’s historical data as well. And while a plurality say abortion is “immoral,” moderates (55 percent) tend to identify as pro-choice.

Marist’s poll similarly showed majorities of both those who identified as “pro-choice” (55%) and “pro-life” (98%) supporting at least some restrictions on abortion.

For the poll 1,173 adults were interviewed from January 11th through the 13th, 2021. The results are statistically significant within ± 3.5 percentage points.