Fifty-four percent of Americans say they think that President Biden won’t run for reelection in 2024.

That’s one of the findings of a new national poll from Quinnipiac University released on Wednesday.

A third of those questioned in the survey said that they believed Biden will seek reelection in 2024, with 13% not offering an opinion. There was a partisan divide, with three-quarters of Republicans and a majority of independents saying that the president wouldn’t run again in 2024. Democrats were divided on the question, with 41% saying Biden would seek reelection and 45% disagreeing.

WHAT BIDEN SAYS ABOUT A 2024 REELECTION CAMPAIGN

There’s been intense speculation – dating back to the launch of his 2020 White House bid over two years ago – whether the now-78-year-old Biden would run for a second term. The former vice president made history last November when he became the oldest person ever elected president.

Asked in March at the first formal news conference of his presidency about his 2024 plans, Biden said, “My answer is yes. I plan on running for reelection. That’s my expectation.”

If he campaigns for reelection in 2024 and wins, Biden would be 82 at his second inaugural and 86 at the end of his second term.

BIDEN, TRUMP, TRADE SHOTS IN POTENTIAL 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION REMATCH

Former President Trump, six months removed from presidency, has repeatedly flirted with running in 2024 to try and return to the White House. By a 49%-39% margin, Americans said they think Trump will launch a 2024 presidential campaign, with 12% not offering an opinion.

A majority of Republicans and a plurality of independents said they think the former president will seek to win back his old job, but a majority of Democrats said Trump won’t run again.

Sixty percent of those questioned said it would be bad for the country if Trump runs again, with 32% saying it would be good for the nation. By comparison, 48% of those surveyed said a Biden 2024 presidential campaign would be bad for the country, with 37% saying it would be a good thing if the president ran for reelection.

Americans appeared divided on the job Biden’s currently doing in the White House, with 46% approving and 43% disapproving of his performance as president. That’s down from a 49%-41% presidential approval/disapproval rating in Quinnipiac’s May survey.

The new Quinnipiac University poll was conducted July 27-August 2, with 1,290 adults nationwide questioned. The survey’s overall sampling error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points