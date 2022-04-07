Maine Sen. Susan Collins tests positive for COVID-19, is experiencing ‘mild symptoms’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Thursday.

Collins is currently experiencing “mild symptoms,” according to the statement.

“Senator Collins has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently experiencing mild symptoms. The Senator will isolate and work remotely in accordance with CDC guidelines,” the statement reads.

Collins is the latest politician to announce a positive COVID-19 test.

Pelosi’s office announced Thursday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19, but is currently asymptomatic.

“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted. “The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.