Maine Sen. Susan Collins tests positive for COVID-19, is experiencing ‘mild symptoms’
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Thursday.
Collins is currently experiencing “mild symptoms,” according to the statement.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Senator Collins has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently experiencing mild symptoms. The Senator will isolate and work remotely in accordance with CDC guidelines,” the statement reads.
Collins is the latest politician to announce a positive COVID-19 test.
Pelosi’s office announced Thursday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19, but is currently asymptomatic.
“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted. “The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.”
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.