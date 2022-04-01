Madison Cawthorn addresses ‘orgy,’ cocaine controversy

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn Friday addressed the firestorm he created in Washington, D.C., by depicting his short time in Congress as one witnessing cocaine drug use, espionage and sexual perversion.

In a statement Friday, Cawthorn, R-N.C., didn’t walk back his recent comments but tried to distinguish that he wasn’t talking specifically about his fellow GOP lawmakers.

“Corruption and unethical activities exist in Washington,” Cawthorn, 26, said in a statement first obtained by Fox News Digital. “It’s an indisputable fact. If you don’t think that’s true, you’ve not witnessed the Swamp.

MCCARTHY TO SPEAK WITH REP. CAWTHORN ABOUT CLAIMS HE WAS INVITED TO ‘ORGY,’ WITNESSED COCAINE USE

“My comments on a recent podcast appearance calling out corruption have been used by the left and the media to disparage my Republican colleagues and falsely insinuate their involvement in illicit activities.”

In a recent interview for the “Warrior Poet Society” podcast, Cawthorn recounted what he called an invitation “to an orgy,” saying that he has been sexually solicited by Washington officials. He also claims to have witnessed hard drug use and what he called “espionage.”

OHIO GOP SENATE SHOWDOWN: FIREBRAND REP. CAWTHORN ENDORSES JOSH MANDEL IN CROWDED REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

The statements drew the ire of fellow Republicans who demanded to know names. GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., called a meeting with Cawthorn to address the remarks.

“I just told him he’s lost my trust, he’s gonna have to earn it back, and I laid out everything I find is unbecoming,” McCarthy told Axios after the meeting. “And, you can’t just say, ‘You can’t do this again.’ I mean, he’s, he’s got a lot of members very upset.”

Cawthorn didn’t offer an apology in the statement.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’ve considered for several days how best to address this controversy,” Cawthorn said. “The culture in Washington is corrupt. Human nature is fallen. Compromising activities occur because when other people can place you in compromising positions, they control you. It’s all about power- but my colleagues and I are fighting that corruption.”

He accused the left and the media of trying to use his words to divide the Republican Party.

“I will not back down to the mob, and I will not let them win,” Cawthorn said. “I will continue fighting for many years to come.”