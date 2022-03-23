Madeleine Albright dies of cancer at 84

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright died Wednesday, according to an announcement from her family.

“We are heartbroken to announce that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today. The cause was cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend,” her family said in a statement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.