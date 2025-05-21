Mace files resolution to expel House Democrat after her arrest at ICE detention facility protest

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., introduced a House resolution Wednesday to expel Democratic New Jersey Rep. LaMonica McIver, who the day prior was served with federal charges for assaulting law enforcement officers earlier this month while protesting at a federal immigrant detention center.

“On May 9th, McIver didn’t just break the law, she attacked the very people who defend it,” Mace said in a press release announcing the new House Resolution. “Attacking Homeland Security and ICE agents isn’t just disgraceful, it’s assault. If any other American did what she did, they’d be in handcuffs. McIver thinks being a Member of Congress puts her above the law. It doesn’t. She should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Department of Justice announced federal charges against McIver on Monday, accusing her of allegedly “assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement” earlier this month at a Newark-area immigrant detention facility known as Delaney Hall. McIver was there with two other members of Congress to conduct what they claimed were their congressionally mandated oversight duties, as well as the Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, Ras Baraka, who was subsequently arrested following the incident but later had his charges dropped.

According to the press release, Mace’s resolution notes that the House of Representatives already has precedent for expelling members of Congress who have been charged with serious criminal offenses.

