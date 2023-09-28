Mace calls Dem claims on impeachment push ‘complete and total bulls—‘

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., used fiery language on Thursday to call out Democrats on the House Oversight Committee for their dismissal of Republican criticism of President Biden’s conduct related to his family’s business dealings, calling their claims “bulls—.”

Mace was speaking at the committee’s first impeachment inquiry public hearing, where Republicans presented evidence uncovered to date as part of their investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings.

But Democrats downplayed the hearing, saying Republicans had launched “an impeachment drive based on a long-debunked and discredited lie.”

HOUSE GOP TO PRESENT EVIDENCE AGAINST BIDEN IN FIRST IMPEACHMENT HEARING

Mace pointed to a 2017 deal with Chinese company CEFC, alleging the deal involved making millions “off of granting access to Joe Biden.”

“Hunter even arranged for Joe Biden to share office space with the CCP aligned company CEFC,” she said.

She then countered claims by Democrats that the deal took place when Biden was no longer vice president, and before he began running for president in 2020.

“My Democrat colleagues say none of this is relevant because Joe Biden wasn’t vice president while his family did these shady deals,” she said. “Turns out that’s complete and total bulls—. It’s a lie.”

HUNTER BIDEN RECEIVED $250K WIRES ORIGINATING IN BEIJING WITH BENEFICIARY ADDRESS LISTED AS JOE BIDEN’S HOME

“Hunter Biden referred to access to his father as the keys to his family’s only asset. Those words are going to come back and haunt Hunter Biden and his family forever,” she said.

Republicans, meanwhile, have said GOP-led investigations have uncovered how the Biden family created over 20 shell companies that raked in more than $20 million between 2014 and 2019 and multiple Biden family members participated in or benefited from the schemes.

“Joe Biden is the brand and Joe Biden showed up at least two dozen times with business targets and associates, sending signals of access, influence and power to those prepared to pay for it,” Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said. “The American people demand accountability for this culture of corruption.”

IRS OFFICIAL SAYS HE WAS FRUSTRATED DOJ DID NOT BRING CHARGES AGAINST HUNTER BIDEN FOR 2014, 2015 TAX YEARS

Democrats were dismissive, with ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland saying there was “no evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If the Republicans had a smoking gun or even a dripping water pistol, they would be presenting it today. But they’ve got nothing on Joe Biden,” he said.