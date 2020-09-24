Louisville Dem who backed 'Breonna's Law,' criticized state AG, arrested in unrest: report

A Kentucky state lawmaker was reportedly arrested by police Thursday night as the city saw a second consecutive night of protests following the indictment of a police officer in the Breonna Taylor case.

State Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville, appeared to be live-streaming from the curb after her arrest, a video clip on Facebook showed, when a law enforcement officer told her to stop recording and put away her phone so it wouldn’t get broken.

“Her name is State Representative Attica Scott,” one person is heard yelling to police in a separate video posted to Twitter by WFPL-TV reporter Ryan Van Velzer.

“We love you!” another person shouted to authorities.

Last month, Scott said she put forth a bill to ban the use of controversial no-knock search warrants across Kentucky. Titled “Breonna’s Law,” in honor of Taylor, the bill requires body cameras to be worn during search warrants, as well as the drug and alcohol testing of officers involved in shootings and deadly incidents, according to The Courier-Journal.

“If you arrest the loudest voices fighting racial injustice in Louisville, we have to believe you want to silence the fight against racial injustice. Let @atticascott4ky and @Seasoned4u out and get out of their way,” Kentucky State Rep. Josie Raymond wrote on Twitter on Thursday night.

After a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to indict one of three police officers involved in the shooting death of Taylor — 26-year-old Black emergency medical worker — with criminal charges, Scott said state Attorney General David Cameron “did not deliver justice today and neither did the grand jury.”

“You deserve better,” she wrote on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, along with the hashtags BlackLivesMatter and JusticeForBreonnaTaylor. “We will pass Breonna’s Law for Kentucky. You will never be forgotten.”

Scott won the Democratic primary for Kentucky’s 41st House District after defeating Tom Riner in 2016. Because she had no Republican challenger to face on Election Day that November, the Democrat became the first African-American woman to serve in Kentucky’s State Legislature in 20 years, according to NBC News.