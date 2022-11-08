Louisiana moves polling site after school receives bomb threat for second time in under a week

A polling site in a suburb of New Orleans was moved Tuesday after it received a bomb threat for the second time in five days, police say.

The Kenner Police Department says it is on scene investigating at Kenner Discovery School and “there were no children in school today due to elections.”

“It was not a threat to elections, voters or election workers,” John Tobler, a spokesman for the Louisiana secretary of state, told Fox News Digital.

Kenner Police say they are “trying to determine if this will be related to a bomb threat the school received on Thursday, Nov. 3.”

In that incident, Discovery Schools CEO Patty Glaser said middle and high school students were evacuated from the “Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy Loyola and Vintage campuses due to an electronic bomb threat called into the high school demanding bitcoin payment,” according to a statement obtained by WDSU.

That threat later was determined to be unfounded.

Kenner Police said Monday the new polling site will be at Audubon Elementary School, about a mile away.

Fox News’ Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.