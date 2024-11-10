Los Angeles officials vow to fast-track ‘sanctuary city’ law after Trump victory

Members of the Los Angeles City Council say they are working to expedite a law declaring Los Angeles a “sanctuary city” for illegal immigrants following President-elect Trump’s victory last week.

The law would ban federal immigration officials from accessing city databases and ban city resources from being used for immigration enforcement. The ordnance was originally passed last year, but it has faced a lengthy legal review and has yet to take effect.

City Council member Hugo Soto-Martínez, who supports expediting the process, also called on President Biden to renew a program that allows illegal immigrants from Central America to stay in Los Angeles, according to the LA Times.

“More than anything, people are angry,” Soto-Martínez told the Times. “They’re agitated and they’re ready to fight back, just like we did in 2016.”

PROPOSITION 36 OVERWHELMINGLY PASSES IN CALIFORNIA, REVERSING SOME SOROS-BACKED SOFT-ON-CRIME POLICIES

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

California officials appear to be preparing to push back on the upcoming Trump administration from top to bottom. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday he is calling an emergency special session to bolster the state’s legal response to any future attacks from the Trump administration.

The special session will focus on safeguarding “civil rights, reproductive freedom, climate action, and immigrant families,” Newsom’s office said in a press release.

“California is ready to fight,” Newsom said on X. “Whether it be our fundamental civil rights, reproductive freedom, or climate action – we refuse to turn back the clock and allow our values and laws to be attacked.”

NATHAN HOCHMAN OUSTS EMBATTLED LIBERAL PROSECUTOR GEORGE GASCON AS LA COUNTY DA AMID CRIME CONCERNS

His action comes just a day after Newsom said he “will seek to work with the incoming president.”

The special session will convene on Monday, Dec. 2.

Newsom is urging his state legislature to earmark more funds for the California Department of Justice and other state agencies with additional resources to mount legal challenges.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The funding will support the ability to immediately file litigation and seek injunctive relief against unlawful federal actions,” Newsom’s office said.

During Trump’s first term, Newsom launched lawsuits against the federal government more than 100 times.

Fox News’ Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.