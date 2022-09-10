Los Angeles Democratic mayoral candidate Karen Bass says home was burglarized, two guns stolen

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles, announced Saturday that her home was burglarized as the city experiences a surge in crime that is one of the top concerns facing southern California voters.

“Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” the Bass campaign said in a statement. “LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced.”

It is unclear if police have identified a suspect or if any arrests have been made.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The burglary of Bass’s home comes as surging crime has become a hot-button issue in Los Angeles causing over half a million residents to sign their names on a petition to recall progressive District Attorney George Gascon that ultimately failed in August.

Earlier this year, data showed that shootings in Los Angeles were up by 69% since 2020 and violent crime was up by 7.2% when compared to last year. Robberies were up by 18.5% and car thefts up by 40%.

Bass told Fox News earlier this year that her plan if elected mayor is “to be smart on crime.”

Bass, a former state lawmaker who’s spent the last decade representing a congressional district that covers areas south and west of downtown Los Angeles, added that she’s “calling for hiring civilians so those officers can be on the beat. But I’m also calling for hiring some 200-400 officers…I also believe in making a serious investment in crime prevention.”

A poll released in late August showed that Bass leads her opponent, billionaire developer Rick Caruso, by 12 points.