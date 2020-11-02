Los Angeles County Sheriff has ‘zero tolerance’ policy for looting/violence this week: report

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said it would exercise a “zero tolerance” policy this week as many businesses in the city prepare for the possibility of unrest after the election.

Bill Melugin, an investigative reporter for Fox Los Angeles, tweeted that deputies are already working 12-hour patrols and are operating three mobile field stations. There will be Special Response Teams prepared to deploy across the city including in downtown Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said law enforcement was able to learn from the unrest that swept through much of the city in the wake of George Floyd’s death last May.

Many stores in the city were boarded up, including the luxury flagships along Rodeo Drive, the iconic strip in Beverly Hills. Villanueva told Melugin he believes if a “group of people that is willing to do something stupid like vandalize or loot,” his department will be ready to respond.

Villanueva said he would make the decision on whether to deploy the National Guard. He said the last time, Mayor Eric Garcetti held off on deploying the Guard and said, “This isn’t 1992.” Melugin said hours later, they were deployed.

Garcetti’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News seeking comment.