Los Angeles City Council Democrat butchers Pledge of Allegiance

A longtime California Democratic lawmaker badly bungled the Pledge of Allegiance during a Los Angeles city council meeting Tuesday morning, video shows.

When asked by Council President Nury Martinez to lead the chamber in the Pledge of Allegiance Tuesday morning at a virtual meeting, Council Member Kevin de Leon replied, “It would be an honor.”

But then, according to the video, he said this:

MICHIGAN TEACHER LEADS NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS IN PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AMID CORONAVIVRUS CLOSURES

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America…undervisible, I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America…for which it stands. One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all…oof.”

The words to the Pledge are as follows:

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

De Leon, who launched a failed bid to oust Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat, in 2018, has presumably sat through thousands of legislative meetings that begin with the pledge. He previously served in the state Senate as its Democratic majority leader, and in the state Assembly.

But Tuesday’s awkward gaffe is not his first.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2014, he went viral for a bizarre, erroneous statement on firearms during a news conference aimed at reining in ghost guns.

“This is a ghost gun,” he said, holding up a rifle. “This right here has the ability, with a .30-caliber clip, to disperse with 30 bullets within half a second. Thirty magazine clip in half a second.”

His office did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.