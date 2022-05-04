Los Angeles: At least 1 police officer injured during clash with abortion rights protesters

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An abortion rights protest in downtown Los Angeles has escalated into a clash with law enforcement after officers were called to disperse the crowds, resulting in the injury of at least one officer.

Photos and videos online show officers mostly monitoring the crowd, which grew from a peaceful gathering of about 30 people outside the federal courthouse building to over 250 people flooding the streets and blocking traffic, But, then some protesters began throwing objects at the officers.

LA police say a citywide tactical alert has been declared.

“We attempted to communicate, clear, and provide dispersal order to the group,” Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said, but then the “crowd began to throw rocks and bottles at officers.”

Moore also reported at least one officer has been injured.

Some videos show the officers pushing back on protesters.

Protests have been reported in major cities across the country, seemingly following the lead of protesters in Washington, D.C., who gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Monday evening after the draft opinion suggesting the court could overturn Roe v. Wade was initially leaked to the public.

In LA, people in the crowd could be heard chanting things like, “No more shame, no more silence. Forced motherhood is fascist violence.”

Pro-abortion demonstrators taking to the streets despite the fact California officials have already committed to codifying abortion rights at the state level.

On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement calling the potential decision an “appalling attack on the rights of women.”

“This draft opinion is an appalling attack on the rights of women across this country and if it stands, it will destroy lives and put countless women in danger,” he said Monday. “It will be the end of fundamental constitutional rights that American women have had for nearly 50 years.”

The Court “does not value the rights of women,” Newsome added, vowing to protect abortion rights for California citizens.

“We have a Supreme Court that does not value the rights of women, and a political minority that will stop at nothing to take those rights away,” he said. “This won’t stop with choice and the right to privacy. They are undermining progress, and erasing the civil protections and rights so many have fought for over the last half century.”

“We have to wake up. We have to fight like hell. We will not be silenced,” Newsom said.

“We can’t trust SCOTUS to protect the right to abortion, so we’ll do it ourselves,” he later tweeted. “Women will remain protected here.”

The Supreme Court has yet to confirm or deny the validity of the draft.

Fox News’ Tyler O’Neil and Lorraine Taylor contributed to this report.