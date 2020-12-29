Loeffler says Warnock, Ossoff 'radical agents of change' for Schumer: 'Wouldn't represent values of Georgia'

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., is describing the Democrats running in the two closely watched Georgia Senate runoffs as “radical agents of change” for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and would represent Washington, D.C. — not Georgia.

“It is close,” Loeffler said of the race in an interview with Fox News on Monday. “The thing is, we have the message, we have the track record, we have the candidates. And Chuck Schumer said if he takes Georgia he’ll change America.”

“Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are the radical agents of change for Chuck Schumer that wouldn’t represent the values of Georgia in Washington,” she said. “They would represent Chuck Schumer and all the radical dark money that’s coming in, the activists that are trying to come into our state and change it.”

Loeffler is running against Warnock, while her colleague Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., is facing off against Ossoff in Jan. 5 twin runoffs, after no candidate secured 50% of the vote in their respective races in November.

The races’ outcome will determine which party controls the Senate next year — which will in turn be decisive in how much of his agenda President-elect Joe Biden will be able to enact.

If Republicans win just one of the two races, they will keep the Senate, but if Democrats win both, Schumer and the Democrats will take the upper chamber, meaning Democrats will have control of the House, Senate and the White House.

President Trump will be campaigning in the Peach State next Monday in support of Loeffler and Perdue, having visited it earlier this month. Loeffler said the president’s support was welcomed and helpful, noting her 100% voting record with the president.

“We look forward to welcoming him and the feedback is already overwhelming, everyone wants to be there,” she said. “It’s going to be a huge rally and we’re going to make sure we deliver this state for the president and that we’re going to show America that Georgia is a red state and we know that if we vote, we will win.”

While the runoff is on Jan. 5, early voting is already underway, and Loeffler said voters are “fired up” about a race she portrayed as about not just Georgia, but the future of the country.

“Georgians know what is at stake, they know that we’re the firewall to stopping socialism in this country. This is our last stand really, we won’t get a second chance,” she said. “If we don’t hold the line here in Georgia, we won’t just lose two Senate seats, we can lose the country to socialism.”