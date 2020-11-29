Loeffler blasts Warnock as 'radical,' claims Democratic win in Georgia runoff would lead US toward socialism

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., painted her Jan. 5 runoff election against Democrat Raphael Warnock as a battle against socialism during an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Loeffler, whose race is one of two in the Peach State that will determine which party controls the chamber at the outset of President-elect Joe Biden’s Democratic administration, blasted Warnock as a “radical” who is being supported by Democratic dollars from outside of the state.

OBAMA DEFENDS REV. WRIGHT AS ‘SUPREMELY GIFTED PREACHER,’ HITS LOEFFLER’S ‘CRAZY’ ATTACKS ON WARNOCK

“He’s a radical, and will change our country forever,” Loeffler said. “If we will lose this country, we won’t be able to bring it back.”

Loeffler went on to tie Warnock to ideas touted by the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party, including cutting funding to police departments and the so-called Green New Deal. She also linked Warnock to former Cuban strongman Fidel Castro.

In 1995, Warnock was a youth pastor at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, where Castro gave a speech during a trip to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly. Warnock’s campaign claims he had no role in the decision to host Castro.

Georgia’s runoff elections will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the Senate in the next Congress. Republicans currently hold 50 seats versus 48 for the Democrats. If Democrats pick up both seats, they will take control of the upper chamber, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes.

Georgia state law requires political candidates to earn at least 50% of the vote to win. On Election Day, neither Loeffler nor Warnock were able to pass that threshold in a crowded field.

In Georgia’s other Senate race, Republican Sen. David Perdue was also unable to pass the 50% mark and will face a runoff against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.

Fox News’ Sam Dorman and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.