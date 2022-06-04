Liz Cheney says Trump has caused ‘personality cult’ among Republicans

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney says her party is still divided on whether it is the party of former President Donald Trump or not.

Cheney, a representative from Wyoming, said in an interview that will air Sunday that there “is absolutely a cult of personality around Donald Trump” in her party, CBS News reported.

“We have too many people now in the Republican Party who are not taking their responsibilities seriously, and who have pledged their allegiance and loyalty to Donald Trump,” she said in the interview, according to an excerpt.

“I mean, it is fundamentally antithetical, it is contrary to everything conservatives believe, to embrace a personality cult. And yet, that is what so many in my party are doing today,” she added.

Cheney, who was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach the former president, has clashed publicly with Trump and is the vice-chair of the House Select Committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot.

Hundreds of people from across the country have been arrested in connection with the violent protest which sought to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election

Former President Trump has repeatedly said without evidence he thought the election was illegitimate and that widespread voter fraud resulted in President Joe Biden receiving more votes than any presidential candidate in U.S. history.

The former president’s claims have been echoed throughout numerous campaign rallies he has held for congressional candidates this year.

If the midterm election results in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Texas are any indicator, then Trump is still in the driver’s seat of the Republican Party as his endorsed candidates mostly won their races.

However, the president’s winning streak suffered some setbacks in Georgia.

Congresswoman Cheney is battling her own re-election effort as she is seeking a fourth term in office.

She told Fox News earlier this week that her campaign will soon release its first TV spot, just a week after Trump headlined an event for Cheney’s primary opponent Harriet Hageman.

At the rally, Trump called Cheney “backstabbing” and said she was a Republican in name only.

“Few members of Congress in history have personally caused more damage and destruction to our Republican Party,” he said Saturday.

The Republican primary election in Wyoming will be held on August 16.