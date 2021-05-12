Liz Cheney ousted from role as House GOP Conference chair; replacement still unclear

House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney Wednesday morning in a closed-door vote from the No. 3 spot from leadership — but the Wyoming Republican remained defiant on the way out.

Cheney had remained steadfast in her opposition to former President Donald Trump and his “dangerous lies” about the 2020 election being stolen from him — putting her at odds with other House Republicans who wanted to move on from the Jan. 6 riot and unite the party to win in the 2022 midterms.

Cheney was removed by a voice vote and took a swing at Trump after the Capitol meeting.

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” Cheney said after the vote. “We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language. We have seen his lack of commitment and dedication to the Constitution, and I think it’s very important that we make sure whomever we elect, is somebody who will be faithful to the Constitution.”

An election on who will replace Cheney will occur at a later date. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is the front runner who has the endorsement of Trump and the top two GOP leaders: Reps. Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise.

Trump praised the decision to remove Cheney immediately after the vote and attacked the Wyoming congresswoman and daughter of the former vice president.

“Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being,” Trump said in a statement. “I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party. She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our country. She is a talking point for Democrats.”

