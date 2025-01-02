‘Lives depend on it’: Republicans push for prompt Trump confirmations in wake of New Orleans attack

Senate Republicans are urging expedited confirmation of President-elect Donald Trump’s administration appointments, particularly those for crucial national security posts, in the wake of a New Year’s attack in New Orleans where a terrorist suspect drove a car into a large crowd, killing more than a dozen people.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the senseless terror attack in New Orleans,” said incoming Senate Republican Leader John Thune, R-S.D., on X.

“With reports of ISIS inspiration, the American people expect clear answers from the administration,” Thune said. “The threat posed by ISIS will outlast this administration, and this is a clear example of why the Senate must get President Trump’s national security team in place as quickly as possible.”

The FBI said the holiday attack left at least 14 people dead and dozens of others injured. Israel revealed that two of its citizens were among those injured. Victims’ names are not to be released until autopsies are finished and families are notified, New Orleans Coroner Dr. Dwight McKenna said in a statement.

Republicans in the Senate were already eager to quickly push through Trump’s selections, including Kash Patel for FBI director, Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence and Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense. But with the latest attack and others developing around the country, many lawmakers have indicated that a prompt confirmation process is even more crucial.

Incoming Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., wrote on X, “The U.S. Senate must confirm President Trump’s national security team as soon as possible. Lives depend on it.”

“I’ll be working to ensure President Trump has every tool at his disposal, including a fully confirmed national security and intelligence team ASAP to investigate these attacks and make our country safe again,” said Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., in response to the attack.

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., echoed that sentiment in her own statement, saying, “We must work nonstop to get President Trump’s national security team in place without delay.”

Several other Republicans made similar calls for Trump’s choices for national security posts to be prioritized and confirmed without hesitation.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., expressed frustration that the FBI was apparently behind on intelligence regarding the suspect in the New Orleans attack.

“The fact that a reporter has better intel than the FBI tells us all we need to know. The FBI has failed its core mission,” the senator wrote on X in response to a report that New York Post reporters had arrived at the suspect’s home before the agency.

“America needs a fearless fighter like [Patel] at the FBI,” Blackburn continued.

Two sources on an FBI call with House and Senate members on Thursday informed Fox News that the FBI claimed they had zero intelligence on suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar before the attack.

The FBI told lawmakers that Jabbar was “inspired” by ISIS but added that they have no evidence yet that the terrorist group directed him.