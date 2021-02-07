LIVE UPDATES: Wyoming GOP votes to censure Liz Cheney over Trump impeachment vote

The Wyoming state Republican Party formally censured Rep. Liz Cheney on Saturday, for her Jan. 13 vote to impeach President Trump for “incitement of insurrection” one week after the Capitol riot.

Fast Facts Wyoming’s GOP party has called on Cheney to “immediately” resign and vowed to withhold “future political funding” from her.

Former President Trump’s second impeachment trial over his alleged incitement of the U.S. Capitol riot is scheduled to start this week

With only a handful of votes against the censure motion, which passed 59-7, Wyoming’s Republicans called on Cheney to “immediately” resign and vowed to withhold “future political funding” from her.

The censure has called on Cheney to appear in front of the state’s GOP for acting “in contradiction to the quantifiable will of the majority of the electorate of Wyoming.”

