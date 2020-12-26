Live updates: Whitmer says she is relieved not to be Biden's VP

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she would have accepted an offer to serve as Joe Biden’s running mate — but admitted to relief at not being picked.

“If Joe Biden had called and said ‘I need you to be my partner and be my running mate’ I would have said yes,” she told a FOX affiliate in Detroit. “This election was that important.”

But when asked about her reaction to Kamala Harris ultimately being tapped, Whitmer was candid.

Fast facts Whitmer had been on Biden’s shortlist for running mate over the summer. Biden picked Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris He had pledged that he would pick a woman as his running mate, and both Whitmer and Harris were seen as frontrunners.

“There might have been a sigh of relief over here at the governor’s residence,” Whitmer said. “I think everyone was pleased with the outcome.”

