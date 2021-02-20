LIVE UPDATES: White House says no plans to invite Russia into G-7

The G-7 is unlikely to invite Russia into its group and reconstitute the G-8 anytime soon, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

Russia had been a member of the G-8 group until it was ousted in 2014 after annexing Crimea. Russia had been a member of the G-8 group until it was ousted in 2014 after annexing Crimea.

“I don’t think we’re making new invitations to Russia or reiterating new invitations to Russia,” Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One. “Obviously, an invitation would be done in partnership with our G-7 partners.”

President Biden had his first phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.

