LIVE UPDATES: White House COVID-19 Task Force briefs reporters

The White House COVID-19 Task Force is scheduled to brief reporters at 11 a.m. ET, ahead of a separate 12:30 p.m. briefing by press secretary Jen Psaki.

President Biden is later expected to meet with Republican senators on coronavirus relief at 5 p.m. A group of 10 Republicans announced a $600 billion relief package on Sunday, less than Biden’s $1.9 billion package.

One of the 10 Republicans, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., criticized Biden’s approach to crafting the White House stimulus package, saying the president “never reached out.”

“The president’s team did not reach out to anybody in our group, either Democrat or Republican when they fashioned their proposal,” Cassidy said Sunday. “So if you want unity, if you want bipartisanship, you ought to start with a group that’s shown it’s willing to work together for a common solution. They did not.”

