Live Updates: USPS whistleblowers allege ballots backdated, thrown out, law firm says

A conservative law firm says that several whistleblowers from the United States Postal Service have come forward, alleging that thousands of ballots in some states were backdated, tampered with, or tossed out ahead of the 2020 election, to the disservice of President Trump, despite the Justice Department announcing Tuesday it has found no proof of widespread voter fraud.

The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, which has forged ahead with an independent investigation of alleged voter fraud in several key battleground states that Trump lost, has claimed that the FBI asked them to turn over their findings to their Los Angeles Field Office.

FAST FACTS The claims bear similarities to debunked lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign in Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Georgia

Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election

The FBI told Fox News that it’s their “standard practice to neither confirm nor deny the existence of investigations. As such, we will decline further comment.”

On Tuesday, the Amistad Project said that multiple “whistleblowers” lobbed serious accusations of “multi-state illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the election in at least three of six swing states.”

Follow below for more updates on the 2020 election. Mobile users click here.