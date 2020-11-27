Live Updates: Trump to campaign in Georgia for GOP senators ahead of January runoff

President Trump said Thursday that he plans to visit Georgia to campaign for incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of their Jan. 5 runoff elections.

“Speaking of Georgia, we’re going there. I spoke with the two great senators today. I’ll probably be going on Saturday,” Trump told reporters on Thanksgiving after a virtual call with U.S. troops stationed abroad.

Trump said that he intends to hold some type of campaign rally, although details remain unclear.

Control of the Senate hinges on the two January runoff races, with Republicans holding 50 seats versus Democrats’ 48.

If Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win their respective elections against Perdue and Loeffler, the party would secure a 50-50 split, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris then casting tie-breaking votes.

Follow below for more updates on the Georgia Senate runoffs. Mobile users click here.