LIVE UPDATES: Trump 'surprised' some congressional Republicans think Biden won election

President Trump said Saturday he was “surprised there were so many” Republicans in the House and Senate who would acknowledge Democrat Joe Biden as president-elect.

The president was reacting to a report from the Washington Post, in which the newspaper claimed only 25 out of 249 congressional Republicans said Biden won the election.

“25, wow!.” Trump tweeted. “I am surprised there are so many. We have just begun to fight. Please send me a list of the 25 RINOS. I read the Fake News Washington Post as little as possible!”

The Post found that eight Republicans, 3% of all GOP lawmakers, vocally supported Trump’s current strategy of claiming victory and suing for fraud in swing states that he lost.

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., dodged questions about Trump’s claims of fraud. “The future will take care of itself,” he told reporters.

