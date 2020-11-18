Live Updates: Trump slams Michigan, Georgia counts as legal battle rages in Pennsylvania

The Trump campaign and President Trump are criticizing Michigan’s election certification process and Georgia’s recount efforts as their legal battle continues in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against the campaign’s post-election legal challenges, saying that the Philadelphia Board of Elections acted properly in its decision to regulate the positioning of election observers.

The campaign argued that the board’s distancing measures did not allow observers to meaningfully participate in the process and is attempting to stop Pennsylvania from certifying its election.

The United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania tomorrow will hold an evidentiary hearing for the Trump 2020 campaign’s case.The campaign filed a lawsuit last week alleging “irregularities” affecting the 2020 presidential election.

PA COURT REJECTS TRUMP CAMP’S EFFORTS TO BLOCK 9,000 ABSENTEE BALLOTS AFTER ELECTION DAY

Meanwhile, Michigan election officials in the state’s largest county, which includes the city of Detroit, were facing a deadlock Tuesday after two Republicans voiced concerns of absentee ballot fraud but voted later on Tuesday night to certify the election results in favor of 2020 President-Elect Joe Biden.

“Flip Michigan back to TRUMP,” the president tweeted Tuesday night. “Detroit, not surprisingly, has tremendous problems!”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday tweeted that the Trump campaign presented more than 200 sworn affidavits alleging election fraud in Michigan before officials voted to certify results.

MICHIGAN’S WAYNE COUNTY CERTIFIES ELECTION RESULTS IN REVERSAL OF EARLIER DECISION

In Georgia, election officials have discovered thousands of missing ballots in the process that were never counted.

Georgia began recounting its nearly 5 million ballots by hand on Friday after President Donald Trump and the Republican Party requested a statewide audit. Though President Trump has decried alleged voter fraud, the accounted ballots will likely do little to close the 14,000-vote gap with Biden.

LIVE UPDATES: ALL EYES ON GEORGIA SENATE RACES, RECOUNT

“Recent revelations from Georgia’s ongoing statewide recount have shown that President Trump was absolutely correct to raise concerns about widespread voting irregularities that have favored the Biden-Harris ticket,” the campaign said in a Tuesday statement.

Follow below more updates on the 2020 election legal fight. Mobile users click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP