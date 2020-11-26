Live Updates: Trump says he won election, repeats claims of voting irregularities

President Trump called into an event held by Pennsylvania Republicans on Wednesday, where he reiterated his claim that he won the Nov. 3 election and reasserted claims of voting irregularities.

“This election was rigged and we can’t let that happen. We can’t let it happen for our country,” Trump said via speakerphone. “And this election has to be turned around, because we won Pennsylvania by a lot and we won all these swing states by a lot.”

Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who attended the public hearing, argued that the Trump campaign has been denied the opportunity “almost uniformly” to raise concerns about voter fraud, and claimed mail-in ballots were the “primary device” used to carry out the alleged fraud.

FAST FACTS The campaign also alleges Republicans were denied the opportunity to observe the canvassing process

Giuliani claimed that similar schemes also took place in Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.

